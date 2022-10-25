DIMAPUR: The Rising People’s Party (RPP) has alleged that a cartel of politicians and extra-constitutional authorities are controlling all the sporting activities in Nagaland.

“The recent spate between a retired DGP and his colleagues in the Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA) brought out this point precisely,” the RPP said on Tuesday.

The party said the recent thrashing of iconic footballer Bhaichung Bhutia in the All India Football Federation presidential election where the Nagaland Football Association voted against him is also a good example of the cartel putting politics over sports.

The RPP if comes to power promised to demolish the cartel which has done nothing for sports in the state except giving lip-service, the party said.

The party assured to identify, pursue and develop core competent areas in sports.

The RPP said during its recent walkathon around Nagaland, it was discovered that Mon district has much potential for sports.

The party said it will adopt a sports policy wherein the sports administration will be handled by sports persons and all the sports associations under the Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA) will be streamlined.

It said it special thrust will be on shooting, wrestling, boxing, cricket, other combat sports, football, badminton and archery.

At least any two of these disciplines will be made part of the school curriculum as per the proficiency of the districts.

The party said its sports policy will include unveiling of the Nagas in Olympics, a Special Vision 2032, and 3% to 5% of the state budget will be earmarked for sports.

It said the Nagaland state team for any discipline in sports will comprise at least 75% indigenous Nagas and no prospective school will be given permit/license to start a school unless there is sufficient playground.

It said national-level sportspersons will be honoured with job security either in the police or in the sports department.

Saying that the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA) Nagaland will be streamlined, the RPP said all music and sports activities will be directly handled by the directorate of youth resources and sports.

A Hall of Fame for sportspersons will be set up and their accomplishments will be made part of the school curriculum, the party added.