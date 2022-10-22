KOHIMA: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio has stated that the people of eastern Nagaland are not wrong while demanding a separate state.

Eastern Nagaland region comprises six districts — Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator.

People belonging to seven tribes of Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Sangtam, Tikhir and Yimkhiung inhabit the eastern Nagaland region.

“We Nagas speak our mind. It is not wrong for them (eastern Nagaland people) to express their desires,” said CM Neiphiu Rio.

The Nagaland chief minister also informed that the state government is in talks with the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) over their demands.

“We are talking with them and will give an appointment to ENPO during the union home minister’s (proposed) visit,” said Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio.

Notably, the ENPO has announced its decision not to participate in the Hornbill Festival 2022 as a measure to press for their demand for a separate Frontier Nagaland state.

The ENPO has also asked 20 legislators from the eastern Nagaland region to resign as MLAs.

The ENPO has alao declared not to participate in any election, including the 2023 assembly poll, till their demand is fulfilled.