DIMAPUR: Around 300 youth from rural areas in Nagaland appeared for interviews for jobs in different companies outside Nagaland in a job mela here.

Organised by the Nagaland State Livelihood Mission, the two-day CXO meet and job mela under the Deen Dayal Upadhaya Kaushalya Ujana (DDUKY) at Hotel Saramati campus concluded on Wednesday.

The first of its kind job mela in Nagaland under the DDUKY provided an opportunity for the youth from rural Nagaland, who are otherwise focused in the government sector, to get jobs in private sector outside the state.

The youth who appeared for the interview were trained by the Nagaland State Livelihood Mission under the DDUKY to get employment.

During their three to seven months free training in different vocations, the trainees were given free food and accommodation, mission director, Nagaland State Livelihood Mission, Imtimenla said.

A total of 21 reputed companies from across India such as Delta and Associates, Arise Solution, E&K, Radisson Blu, Talent Acquaintance, The Park Hotel, The Den, ISS Facility Services India Ltd., ELS International, among others, conducted the interviews for direct recruitment.

The eligibility criteria were Class X pass and aged between 18 to 35 years.

Nagaland minister for rural development Metsubo Jamir, who opened the job mela, urged the youth to instill the dignity of work before starting any job.

He said though Nagaland has lot of resources no investment is coming in because of the “situation” in the state.

“Our situation has not allowed the youth to grow,” Jamir noted. He, however, added that the things are now settling down for better.

He hoped that the job mela will provide a window of opportunity for the rural youth from poor families to get employment.

Talking to this correspondent on the sidelines of the programme, Junaid Majid Sheik, senior manager (training), The Park Hotel, said the Naga youth have distinguished qualities because of which his company is interested in recruiting them

Sheik said they have good attitude and aptitude, good knowledge of English and are excellent in communication and easy to mould.

Looking at the past potential, he said, his company is interested to employ as many Naga youth as possible.

He said 74 Naga youth are already working in his company for the past many years.

Echoing Sheik, Samon Mathews, director (human assets), Radisson Blu GRT Chennai, said the Naga youth are smart and hardworking who fit into the hotel industry.

He added that 36 Naga youth are already employed in his company.