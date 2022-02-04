Dimapur: She is on a clean and green mission. She embarked on the journey of social work in 2014 and has been continuing it both as an environmentalist and a social work worker.

Of late, Ronika Miachieo, 35, converted three littered sites at Ward no. 5 under Burma Camp in Dimapur that until now the passersby had to close their mouth and pinch their nose when pass by them.

She converted the undesignated dumping plots into places of beauty under the green awareness campaign and cleanliness drive.

From rags and waste, she converted these littered plots into beautiful sites.

Besides cleaning the garbage dumping areas, Miachieo decorated the walls attached to them with paintings with slogans like ‘Together let’s keep our colony clean. It’s everyone’s responsibility to keep the environment clean and green’.

She did all these with her own funds she earns by supplying spices in Dimapur and elsewhere in Nagaland, except for little help from here and there. She also makes pickles and supplies them in other northeastern states.

She was helped by a pastor from a nearby area in painting the walls.

The three beautified sites were unveiled on Friday by Nagaland adviser to urban development and municipal affairs Dr Nicky Kire and adviser to power Tovihoto Ayemi.

“My aim is to see Dimapur and Nagaland clean and green so that everyone can breathe fresh air and live a healthy life. I want to save the environment and do something for the good of the people,” Miachieo said.

Miachieo, who hails from Kohima village in Kohima district and lives with her father at Burma Camp here, said at the beginning her journey years back, she approached many people for help to convert the littered sites into places of beauty without success.

She said she is happy that some people, including government departments and Dimapur Municipal Council, are offering a helping hand now.

A graduate from North East Hills University, Shillong, Miachieo converted undesignated dumping ground into a mini-park in front of the directorate of food and civil supplies here in 2020.

In 2018, she up the challenging job of cleaning up a 900-feet long clogged drain that floods the Walford area here during the rainy season.

She also provides books, stationery and medicines to underprivileged students in remote villages and has also set up a library in a school. She said she visits these villages twice to distribute the items.

Miachieo earned accolades from the government departments and locals for her works.