Dimapur: The Nagaland Wokha district administration has signed an MoU with three national research institutions to strengthen scientific farming and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

Wokha district administration signed the MoU with ICAR–National Research Centre for Banana, Institute of Bioresource and Sustainable Development, and CSIR–North East Institute of Science and Technology for long-term partnerships.

The collaboration will focus on technological integration, scientific farming, production enhancement, sustainable practices, joint research, and improving market linkages for medicinal and aromatic crops.

The MoU was inked on the first day of the first edition of the Banana Festival 2025 at Wokha public ground on Wednesday.

The three-day event, held under the theme “Banana for Food, Fibre and Future,” aims to promote agricultural innovation, empower farmers, and strengthen market linkages across Nagaland.

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang graced the inaugural ceremony.

In his address, Zeliang emphasised that the festival would serve as a platform to connect producers with consumers, boost the local and rural economy, generate employment for youth, and promote entrepreneurship.

He asked the government departments to play a key role in advancing such initiatives, not only for the Wokha district but across Nagaland.

Zeliang highlighted the importance of sustainable approaches and praised the collaboration between state, district, and national institutions, noting that such integration would penetrate grassroots levels and improve the overall economic structure.

He also urged the scientists from participating institutions to offer their best guidance and research support for the district’s development.

Deputy chief minister Y Patton reiterated Wokha’s identity as the “land of plenty” and emphasised the festival’s potential to improve the rural economy.

He also noted that the event brought together all stakeholders to collaborate in boosting the economic sphere.

Wokha DC Vineet Kumar further outlined the festival’s inception, concept, and alignment with the ‘one district one product initiative’.

He highlighted the availability, cultivation, and quality of bananas produced in Wokha, emphasising the district’s potential for agricultural growth.

The festival features over 100 exhibition stalls, representing various villages, blocks, and departments. Exhibits include diverse banana species, banana by-products, and local innovations.