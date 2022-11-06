DIMAPUR: A herd of wild elephants reportedly killed one person at Amboto New village under Changpang circle of Bhandari sub-division in Wokha district of Nagaland.

According to a report submitted by Changpang extra assistant commissioner N Nuhuta Tunyi in regard to wild elephants at Amboto village, some wild elephants while roaming in the forest under Changpang circle in Nagaland turned rogue and attacked some people killing one person.

Tunyi said necessary instructions have been issued to the village authorities and leaders to exercise caution and keep clear from antagonizing or provocating the wild elephants and to remain vigil and keep updating the authorities on the matter.

The report said the staff from the Wildlife Crime Control Unit will be visiting the affected area very soon to take stock of the situation and carry out certain field exercises to map the entire area of human-elephant conflict to make or take mitigate measures.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner of Wokha district in Nagaland – Ajit Kumar Ranjan has also issued an advisory saying that any attempt to ward or chase off the wild elephants through provocative means such as firing or use of any weapons or crowds is likely to cause aggressive response from the wild elephants.

The advisory said such actions will aggravate the risk/threat to life and property.

Ranjan advised the public and neighbouring villages not to resort to any provocative or aggressive means to chase off the animals.