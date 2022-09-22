KOHIMA: Northeast region is truly a diverse and an under-explored part of India.

One such unexplored part of India is a village in Nagaland.

The village is in Mon district of Nagaland.

This village named Longwa, is so interestingly located that it falls in India as well as Myanmar.

The village lies on the India-Myanmar border and hence geographically, is shared by both countries.

Even more interesting is the fact that the chieftain of this village in Nagaland has a total of 60 wives.

According to a report in Outlook India, the king is called Angh, who has 60 wives.

The Angh is not only the king of this village, but king of a total of 100 villages.

These 100 villages, of which the Angh is the King, lies in Myanmar, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

Interestingly the India-Myanmar border is believed to pass right through Angh’s house in Longwa.

Moreover, the residents of this village have dual citizenship.

While, villagers of Longwa in Nagaland are citizens of India, they are also Myanmar nationals.

They are permitted to roam freely across the India-Myanmar border without any travel documents.