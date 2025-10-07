Guwahati: Researchers at Nagaland University have developed a flexible supercapacitor device with the potential to power wearable electronics, electric vehicles (EVs), and renewable energy systems.

This breakthrough could transform the energy storage sector in India.

University officials noted this as the first comprehensive study comparing the effects of tungsten, vanadium, and cobalt doping in molybdenum diselenide (MoSe?) for energy storage applications.

The research team successfully synthesized the material at the laboratory scale and demonstrated a functional prototype of the flexible supercapacitor, showcasing its practical usability.

The new technology is immediately applicable to health-monitoring wearables, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and robotics.

Researchers state it could enhance electric vehicles by improving regenerative braking, boosting acceleration, and extending battery life.

Dr. Vijeth H, Assistant Professor at Nagaland University, emphasized that the study supports India’s goal of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ by promoting the development of indigenous clean energy and storage solutions.

He explained, “This device offers a combination of flexibility, high energy density, and durability, which are essential attributes for future portable and wearable tech. Among the three dopants studied, cobalt doping proved to be the most effective.”

The team employed an eco-friendly and straightforward hydrothermal method to synthesize the material, making it feasible for large-scale industrial production.

Their research findings were published in RSC Advances, a peer-reviewed journal by the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC).

Dr. Vijeth added, “This innovation highlights the scientific progress emerging from the North East region and strengthens India’s journey toward sustainable and self-reliant energy technologies.”

Pewe-u Marhu, a physics research scholar, said the next phase will optimize electrode–electrolyte interfaces, enhance safety with solid-state gel electrolytes, and scale production to pilot levels.

“We are also seeking partnerships with industry to accelerate commercialization.

The entire research was conducted at Nagaland University, with advanced characterization assistance from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru under its INUP Program.

Funding came from the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), which leads a national initiative on two-dimensional materials,” Marhu explained.

This breakthrough places Nagaland University among India’s top pioneers in energy storage and flexible electronics, advancing sustainable, high-performance power systems.

