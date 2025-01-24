Nagaland: Two Naga tribes hold meet to strengthen bonds

Dimapur: The Angami Public Organisation (APO), the apex body of the Angami tribe, and the Sumi Hoho, the apex body of the Sumi tribe, held a meeting at APO hall in Kohima, Nagaland on Friday to strengthen the bonds between the two tribes for a peaceful and prosperous future.

The meeting also sought to send a message of unity to the entire Naga community by demonstrating the power of unity and collaboration, thereby fostering greater inter-tribal harmony.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The two tribes resolved to promote the process of reconciliation and understanding by encouraging open dialogue and mutual understanding to address any lingering differences or historical grievances and ensure peaceful coexistence to move forward.

It was also aimed at avoiding misunderstanding, if any, by resolving to settle differences amicably between the two communities.

The two tribes further agreed to organise meets between them to sustain dialogue and address issues affecting the two communities, according to a joint release issued by APO president Thejao Vihienu and Sumi Hoho president Dr Vihuto Asumi.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!