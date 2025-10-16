Dimapur: The Combined Technical Association of Nagaland (CTAN) has extended its support to the ongoing demand by state service associations for transparency, meritocracy, and strict adherence to due process in the induction of officers into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Calling the demand “rightful,” CTAN, in a statement issued Thursday, reaffirmed its commitment to equal opportunity and its firm stand against all forms of corruption. The association said it remains guided by its motto: “honesty and integrity without end.”

“With the same spirit that has driven our past reforms, we continue our unwavering journey to build a just, ethical, and corruption-free Nagaland,” the statement read.

CTAN expressed full solidarity with the pen-down strike launched by the Confederation of All Nagaland State Services Employees Association (CANSSEA), the Federation of Nagaland State Services Employees Association (FONSESA), and other bodies under the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC).

It criticised irregularities in the selection process, particularly alleged backdoor appointments, saying such actions undermine fairness and equal opportunity, which are critical to the development of Nagaland’s public administration.

“These practices not only demoralise dedicated employees but also erode public trust in our governance systems,” CTAN stated.

The association described the pen-down strike, which began on October 14, as a necessary step to bring attention to these serious issues. It urged the state government to take immediate corrective action.

CTAN also called on all right-thinking organisations to unite in this collective movement to ensure their voices are heard in the pursuit of a just and equitable system.

The current strike marks the third phase of the JCC’s agitation to push the state government to address concerns surrounding the IAS induction process.