Nagaland: State varsity celebrates International Women’s Day

Dimapur: Women’s Studies Centre (WSC), Nagaland University, Kohima campus, celebrated International Women’s Day on Friday.

The celebration was based on UN theme of the day for 2025 “For All Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment“, aiming to create greater awareness on gender inclusion and gender parity.

Sharing her thoughts, resource person of the event, Gracy Ayee, who is the state mission coordinator, State Hub for Empowerment of Women – Mission Shakti, said International Women’s Day is not just to celebrate achievements but it is also the right platform to reflect on the different forms of discriminations, the biases and the stereotypes women faces because of “our gender”.

She said, gender equality is not just a fundamental human right, but a necessary foundation for a progressive society.

Ayee further highlights the objective of United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goal.

She appealed to end all forms of violence and discrimination against women and girls.

We should give them equal opportunities in all level of decision-making, political, economic, social and public life, she said

Ayee also called for enhancing the use of technology to promote empowerment of women.

She further exhorted the men to be part of women’s progress and also extend all possible help to distressed women.

She noted that with digital empowerment, many women fall victims to cybercrimes and bullying.

In her message, Prof Buno Zetsuvi, department of education, Nagaland University, said the International Women’s Day is an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges faced by women all over the world.

Zetsuvi said that the traditional Naga society follows the patriarchal system and that the male population dominates, enjoying more privileges in all spheres of life.

She added that earlier only the males had the authority to decide on all major and important aspects and activities of the society.

“However, today, the modern Naga women have more privileges, freedom and liberty”. We need to address the challenges and issues relating to social, cultural, economic, and political empowerment of women, she added