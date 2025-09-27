Dimapur: The Run 4 Green Dimapur on Saturday ignited a united call for a cleaner and greener tomorrow.

The marathon was organised by the Dimapur Municipal Council (DMC) in collaboration with the district administration, Dimapur Development Authority, environment and climate change department, Nagaland Pollution Control Board, and the National Youth Climate Consortium and Partner NGOs Team Better Dimapur, Can Youth, and Pro-Rural.

The event saw participation of 687 participants, 227 in the Open category (164 men and 63 women) and 460 in the Junior category (320 boys and 140 girls).

Also Read: Nearly 100 vehicles stranded on NH-102 as Manipur drivers launch strike

Speaking at the culmination programme of the run at the DMC office, Boka Rochill of the National Youth Climate Consortium described the marathon as the start of a transformative journey for Dimapur town.

“Run 4 Green is not just a run, it is a new chapter and a new beginning to make Dimapur greener and healthier,” Rochill said.

He added that the initiative will serve as a call to action for the community, particularly the youth, to actively participate in building a sustainable and environmentally conscious future.

Dimapur extra assistant commissioner Imlijungla Lemtur said multiple government agencies, for the first time, have come together with a shared vision to make Dimapur greener.

“This is the first time so many government agencies have united as one. We must contribute by planting more trees to make Dimapur greener,” she stated.