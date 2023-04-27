Dimapur: The Nagaland government, in supersession of planning and transformation department’s notification dated 29/11/2021, has reconstituted the State Land Acquisition Authority with 25 members.

Chief minister Neiphiu Rio will head it as the chairman.

According to a government notification on Thursday, the State Land Acquisition Authority will examine all proposals for land acquisition, including compensation for buildings standing in the land to be acquired for the purpose of developmental projects or for public amenities or works of public benefit.

It will also decide on the area of land required to be acquired and allotted to various departments and agencies for developmental and public utilities and approve land compensation rates for various categories of land proposed to be acquired.

It has been asked to determine additional areas of land to be acquired for use for future developmental projects and review the utilisation or otherwise of land acquired and allotted to various departments and agencies which have remained unutilized for more than three years and decide on their cancellation or extension if found warranted.

The authority will direct enforcement of building by-laws and directions for construction of government directorates and offices/establishments particularly in the new capital complex area, effect eviction of encroachers of government land within the state and direct preparation of master plans for district headquarters, administrative headquarters and strict adherence to the master plans proposed by all concerned.

The jurisdiction of the State Land Acquisition Authority will extend to the whole state and also cover land and building required to be acquired by the state even outside the state.

