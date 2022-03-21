BJP candidate for the election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Nagaland – S Phangnon Konyak – filed her nomination on Monday.

Konyak was accompanied by Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along and senior party leader Abu Metha.

S Phangnon Konyak, who belongs to Konyak community, will be the first woman from Nagaland to represent the state in the Rajya Sabha, if elected.

S Phangnon is also the president of Nagaland BJP’s woman wing.

Elections to four Rajya Sabha seats–two in Assam and one each in Nagaland and Tripura will be held on March 31.