Dimapur: The Nagaland Private Doctors Association (NPDA) said the private hospitals in the state would continue the services under the two government health schemes – Ayushman PM-JAY and Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme (CMHIS) – for the time being following an assurance from the Nagaland Health Protection Society (NHPS) to clear their all outstanding bills.

The association took the decision following a joint meeting with the NHPS and the Confederation of All Nagaland State Services Employees’ Association (CANSSEA), wherein the NHPS assured the NPDA that all outstanding payments would be cleared within two weeks.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Prioritising public welfare, the NPDA has decided to continue providing Ayushman PM-JAY/CMHIS services and will not suspend them at this time,” NPDA president Dr Lima Imchen and general secretary Dr Mhasiseno T Belho said in a release.

However, the NPDA said if the payments are not made within the assured timeframe, it will be compelled to take legal recourse and initiate necessary actions.

It urged the authorities concerned to honour their commitments promptly to avoid any potential crisis in healthcare delivery across the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The NPDA expressed concern over the severe financial strain private hospitals have been experiencing due to the delayed payments by Future Generali Insurance (FGI), the insurance provider for the schemes.

It pointed out that hospitals need to allocate funds to procure essential supplies, including emergency medications, chemotherapy agents, laboratory reagents, dialyzers and tubings for haemodialysis, oxygen, and surgical consumables.

The NPDA also highlighted that many hospitals in the state are facing financial challenges in managing staff salaries, facility maintenance, uninterrupted 24-hour electricity and water supply, and the continuous provision of critical services such as CCU, ICU, and NICU operations.

On February 14, the Kohima bench of Gauhati High Court had also asked the NPDA to continue providing all facilities to eligible beneficiaries under AB-PMJAY and CMHIS as an interim in the interest of the public.