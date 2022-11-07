Dimapur: Peren deputy commissioner Vineet Kumar on Monday clamped prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC in Lamhai Namdi village and adjoining areas with immediate effect until further order, imposing curfew, prohibiting assembly of more than five persons and carrying of any lethal weapons and arms.

The order was issued in the wake of the prevailing situation in the area that may pose a threat to public peace and tranquility.

In the order, the DC, in the capacity of district magistrate, said on being fully satisfied with the grounds for taking precautionary measures, the prohibitory order has been imposed to ensure that public peace and tranquility are maintained.

The DC said security personnel on duty and medical emergency services are exempted from the purview of the order.

In another order, the DC notified all travellers travelling via Molvom-Kiyevi-Mhainamtsi-Peren and Dimapur-Pimla-Peren to practice caution while travelling until further notice. The notification was issued in view of the prevailing law and order situation in Jalukie sub-division under the district and adjoining areas and in the interest of public safety, the DC said.

Meanwhile, Dimapur commissioner of police Rothihu Tetseo has also issued prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC prohibiting assembly of not more than five persons, carrying lethal weapons and firearms including lathis, daggers/machetes, sticks, spears, catapults or any other dangerous articles in the highway stretch along Vihuto village-Khehoyi village-Kiyevi village area and the Chumoukedima-Peren border belt.

The order came into effect from noon on Monday until further notice.

In an order, Tetseo said there has been breach of law and order that may result in loss of human life and property, including agriculture produce, along the Chumoukedima-Peren border area belt.

On March 22 last year, gunmen killed three persons in Lamhai Namdi village, which is currently in dispute. Four months later on July 22, police filed chargesheet against 19 persons, some of them belonging to different factions of armed Naga groups, for their alleged involvement in the killings.