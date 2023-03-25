DIMAPUR: The Association of Power Engineers Nagaland (APEN) on Saturday expressed strong resentment over the alleged harassment meted out to one of its members Er Thanyalo Kath, sub-divisional officer (electrical) Mon, in Mon town of Nagaland by some miscreants, who claimed to be from the NSCN (U) group.

“Such unwarranted intimidation with death threats on a government Officer delivering an essential service to the public is totally uncalled for,” APEN president Er Kasho Chishi and general secretary Er. N. Myingthungo Ngullie said in a release.

Stating that while the APEN members are giving their utmost and performing their duties round the clock to serve the people of the state, the APEN said such inhuman and outrageous act on its member is unacceptable.

The association appealed to the law enforcing agencies to take all necessary steps to book the culprits and take appropriate action as per law, the release added.