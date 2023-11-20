DIMAPUR: Police in Kohima district of Nagaland arrested one person with 600 gms heroin at the inter-state check gate at Khuzama on Sunday (November 19).

This was informed by Kohima district executive force PRO on Monday (November 20).

Personnel of Khuzama police in Nagaland, during routine checking of vehicles, at the inter-state check gate detected and recovered the suspected heroin weighing approximately 600 gm which was concealed in 50 soap cases in a car.

The Hyundai i20 vehicle was coming from Manipur.

One person Md Wahidur (30) has been arrested in this connection.

In another incident on November 18, the Kohima police in Nagaland arrested an active member of NPGN/NNC (Non-Accord), identified as S Timothy Swu (28), along with his accomplice Nokget Konyak (25), for demanding money from business establishments in Kohima town in Nagaland.

Acting on a tipoff regarding extortionists demanding money from business establishments in the town, personnel of North police station and the district anti-extortion team, led by SDPO (North) Kohima, conducted an operation and arrested the duo.