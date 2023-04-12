KOHIMA: AK Mishra – the Government of India interlocutor for the ongoing talks on the Naga political issue – is set to meet top leadership of the NSCN-IM at Dimapur in Nagaland.

The meeting between AK Mishra and NSCN-IM leadership at Dimapur in Nagaland will be held on Thursday (April 13).

The NSCN-IM delegation will be headed by Thuingaleng Muivah.

This crucial meeting, convened to break the deadlock in the Naga peace talks, will be held at the Chumoukedima police complex in Dimapur, Nagaland.

The Centre’s stand is that demand for flag and constitution could be agreed post-solution within some parameters– Naga flag for Pan Naga cultural body and to term the final agreement as Naga “Yehzabo”.

However, NSCN (I-M) was firm to stand by the August 3, 2015 Framework Agreement for an early, honourable and acceptable solution to the vexed Naga political issue.

Mishra is also likely to meet other Naga groups and members of the civil society organizations during his stay in Nagaland.