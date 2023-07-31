Dimapur: The Chakhesang Mothers Association held a solidarity prayer meeting for Manipur at Old SBI at Pfutsero in Phek district in Nagaland on Monday.

Hundreds of women took part in the programme where they condemned the sexual assaults on two women and parading them naked in Manipur.

“It needs the highest degree of condemnation from all sections of people,” the meeting, chaired by Chakhesang Mothers Association general secretary Kezevinuo Krome, stressed.

On July 29, the Chakhroma Public Organisation (CPO) organised a coordination meeting with the leaders of Kuki villages under Chakhroma jurisdiction at Chümoukedima in an effort to push for the resolution of the ongoing conflict in Manipur.

At the meeting, the organisation appealed for an early amicable settlement of the differences between the Kukis and the Meiteis.

The CPO said it had provided relief materials earlier in June to hundreds of displaced Kuki villagers from Manipur who had sought refuge in different Kuki villages in the Chakhroma area.

It further assured to provide all possible assistance to the needy people.

Reiterating its concern over the humanitarian crisis in Manipur, the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland appealed to the Centre to take strong and decisive actions to restore normalcy and also regain the trust and confidence of the citizens.

The NDPP also expressed its readiness to extend any assistance that may be required for the restoration of order and peace in Manipur at the earliest.