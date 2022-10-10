KOHIMA: Renowned Naga litterateur Temsula Ao is no more.

Temsula Ao passed away late on Sunday night at a private hospital in Dimapur, Nagaland.

Ao was 80 years old at the time she breathed her last.

Earlier, Temsula Ao had served as chairperson of Nagaland Women Commission.

She was also a recipient of Padma Shri – the fourth-highest civilian award in India.

Temsula Ao was honoured with Padma Shri in the year 2007.

Ao played a vital role in popularising Naga culture through her literary works.

She is also a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award.

Temsüla Ao was also the recipient of the Governor’s Gold Medal (Meghalaya 2009).

Condolences poured in soon after the news of Temsula Ao’s demise broke.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the demise of Temsula Ao.

“Saddened by the passing away of Dr Temsüla Ao, who played a pivotal role in popularising the wonderful Naga culture through her literary works. Her efforts in the fields of education and culture were noteworthy. Condolences to her family and friends. May her soul rest in peace,” PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio also expressed “deepest condolences to the family of Dr Temsula Ao”.

“May the departed soul rest in peace,” Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio said.

“In her demise, the Naga society has lost a mentor and a guardian and the void created by her absence will be difficult to fill,” the Nagaland chief minister added.

Advisor to Nagaland CM – Abu Metha said: “Condolences on the demise of Padma Shri and Fulbright Fellow Dr Temsula Ao. Ethnographer, poet, scholar, novelist, inspiratory and much more. She will always live on. Her contributions will be written in letters of gold. Prayers for all her loved ones and may her soul Rest in Peace.”