Dimapur: A Nagaland Police Indian Reserve Battalion jawan, who had reportedly been missing since September 17, was found dead at a village in Niuland district on Saturday, police said.

Yanponthung N Tungoe, 28, who hailed from Old Riphyim in Wokha district, was posted at Niuland town.

The jawan’s body was spotted near Hovishe village in Niuland district, said a police official.



A case of unnatural death has been registered and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

His body will be sent to his native village after the completion of formalities. Further investigation is underway.