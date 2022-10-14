DIMAPUR: It is after a long wait of 42 years that Nagaland has brought home the prestigious Subroto Cup.

A school team from Nagaland has won the U17 Subroto Cup tournament, final for which was held on Thursday.

Pilgrim Higher Secondary School (PHSS) from Dimapur in Nagaland defeated Government Model Higher Secondary School (GMHSS) of Chandigarh 1-0 in the final.

The final was played at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

A header in the first half of extra time by Setungchim ensured victory for the team from Nagaland.

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Marshal VR Chaudhari gave away the trophy to the winning team from Nagaland.

The champions received Rs 3.5 lakh while the runners-up got Rs 2 lakh.

The semi-finalists and quarter-finalists were given Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.