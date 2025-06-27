Dimapur: Kohima Police on Tuesday arrested a prime suspect in multiple vehicle cases in Nagaland‘s Kohima town, said a police report on Friday.

According to Kohima police PRO report, acting on vital leads obtained through extensive analysis of CCTV footage from different parts of the town, and with the support of local community members, the police teams were able to zero in on the prime suspect, identified as Biose Jingru (25) of Trongar village under Tuensang district in Nagaland, on June 24.

The police launched the operation following multiple complaints of missing vehicles from various locations in Kohima town to identify and apprehend those involved in vehicle theft.

Police have taken the accused into custody and registered a case for further investigation.

The PRO said investigators discovered during preliminary interrogation that the accused had disposed of the stolen vehicles in Manipur’s Senapati district.

Acting on this information, police have recovered one stolen motorcycle, and efforts are on to recover more, the release said.

The Kohima police urged the public to continue supporting law enforcement efforts by reporting suspicious activities promptly.