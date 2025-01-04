Dimapur: The Kohima district administration in Nagaland has banned “shoot-at-sight” orders for stray dogs.

Kohima additional deputy commissioner Rhosietho Nguori issued an order in this regard on Saturday stating that it has come to notice that certain organisations and associations within Kohima municipal wards and villages under Kohima district issued “shoot-at-sight” orders for stray dogs.

Nguori informed all concerned that such actions are in violation of provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 (PCA Act) and the Bharatiya Naya Sanhita (BNS), which prohibit the killing of animals, including stray dogs.

Acts of this nature are deemed illegal under the law, the order said, strictly prohibiting any individual, organisation, or association from engaging in such activities.

The order said the presence of any stray dogs should be reported to the office of the municipal/town council authorities in the urban areas, or to the respective village authorities/area administrative officers concerned in rural areas.

The authorities concerned, with the help of the chief veterinary office, will take care of such stray dogs as per laid down procedures of relevant laws.

The order further said strict action would be taken against those found violating this directive under relevant provisions of the Act/law.