Nagaland Jobs Sainik School Punglwa Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in Sainik School, Punglwa, Nagaland.

Sainik School, Punglwa, Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Nursing Assistant, Laboratory Assistant in Chemistry and Multi Tasking Skill Staff.

Name of post : Nursing Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) Nursing Diploma/ Degree.

(b) Minimum 2 Years experience

(c) Should not be below 18 years and above 50 years of age as 31 Dec 2023.

Desirable : Knowledge of :-

(i) Burn and Basic Dressing.

(ii) Snake bite treatment.

(iii) Fracture treatment.

(iv) CPR

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Also Read : 10 interesting facts about Azhar Iqubal, the new Shark of Shark Tank India Season 3

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant in Chemistry

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) Should have passed 12TH/ Intermediate Science.

(b) Age below 35 yrs as on 31 Dec 2023.

(c) Proficiency in teaching Hindi and English medium.

Desirable :

(i) B.Sc with Chemistry as one of the subject.

(ii) Working experience as Lab Assistant in any recognized institution.

(iii) Working experience in a Residential English medium CBSE school with good communication skills in English and proficiency in games/ sports/ extracurricular activities.

Salary : Rs. 12000/- per month

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Skill Staff

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) Matriculation.

(b) Should not be below 18 years and above 50 years of age as 31 Dec 2023.

Desirable :

(i) Working knowledge of computer.

(ii) Ability to correspond in English and Hindi.

Salary : Rs. 12000/- per month

Also Read : Mahalaya 2023 : 5 reasons why people adore Durga Puja

How to apply : Candidates may apply in the prescribed format as available at www.sainikschoolpunglwa.nic.in with one recent passport size photograph to the ‘Principal, Sainik School Punglwa, Punglwa BPO, Medziphema SO, Dist – Peren, Nagaland, PIN – 797106’ along with photocopies of the Mark Sheets and testimonials, unstamped self addressed envelope and a Demand Draft for Rs. 300/- for General and Rs. 100/- for SC/ ST (all non-refundable) drawn in favour of ‘Principal, Sainik School, Punglwa’, payable at SBI, Medziphema (Code No.6759).

Last date for receipt of applications is 27th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here