Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in North East Network Nagaland.

North East Network Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Programme Assistant. North East Network (NEN) is a women’s organisation working in the north east region of India with a focus on women’s human rights. Ever since its inception in 1995, our role has been that of a facilitator to empower women of northeast around issues of livelihood, health, conflict and governance through capacity building, awareness raising, networking, research and advocacy.

Name of post : Programme Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Graduate and above in any stream preferably social work / sociology / environmental science / rural development

Desirable : 1-2 years experience in development sector. Diploma in Computer Application

Additional Requirements :

Essential : Good communication, community mobilisation and documentation skills, proficiency in MS Office, Google Workspace tools etc

Desirable : Basic photography and design skills (Canva and other application)

Salary : Negotiable, based on experience

How to apply :

Candidates may submit an up-to-date CV including two references, the last drawn salary slip and a cover letter to vacancynagaland@northeastnetwork.org

The subject line of the email should be stated as “Application to the position of Programme Assistant”

Last date for submission of applications is 10th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here