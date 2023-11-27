Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Nagaland.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of JRF/PA (one post) in a Research Project (funded by DST-SERB) entitled “Modeling a Sustainable Municipal Solid Waste Management System for Dimapur and Kohima Districts of Nagaland in India” at Department of Civil Engineering. The appointment is purely temporary on a contractual basis (for either 06 months or 12 months) which can be renewed upon satisfactory performance (as per the Institute rules).

Name of post : JRF/PA

No. of posts : 1

Essential Educational Qualification: M.Tech in Civil Engineering/ Masters in Environmental Science/ Geoinformatics. Candidate must have obtained at least 60% marks or 6.5 CGPA out of 10.

Desirable: Applicant should have preliminary knowledge/experience in Geographic Information System (GIS)

Consolidated Salary:

For JRF: Rs. 31,000/- per month –plus HRA(NET/GATE)

For PA Rs. 25,000/- per month –plus HRA (Non NET/GATE)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 12th December 2023 (Tuesday) in Administrative Block, National Institute of Technology Nagaland, Chumukedima, Dimapur – 797103

Nagaland. Registration: From 9.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. Time of Interview: 11:00 a.m. onwards

How to apply : Candidates need to attend the walk in interview along with one set of attested photocopy of all relevant certificates/mark-sheets and one passport size self-attested photo are to be produced with the application at the time of interview. Original Certificates shall be shown at the time of interview for verification.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here