Nagaland Jobs NIT Nagaland Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagaland.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a Research Project funded by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), New Delhi, Govt. of India under Chips to startup (C2S) scheme entitled “FPGA/Adaptive-SoC Implementation of Deep Learning framework for Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) system.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Educational Qualification: M.E./M.Tech. in VLSI Systems / Microelectronics and VLSI Design / Electronics and Communication Engineering with at least 65% marks or 6.5 CGPA (on a scale of 10).

Desirables:

(1) Candidate should have GATE/NET qualification.

(2) Candidate should have experience in Verilog coding with system implementation of logic circuits on FPGA Boards.

Salary : Rs.37,000/- per month + 8% HRA

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 6th November 2023 at 10 AM in Administrative Block, NIT Nagaland, Chumukedima, Dimapur – 797103. Reporting time for the interview is 9 AM

How to apply : Candidates having appropriate qualifications in relevant subject/specialization

with consistently good academic records and experience may send their application (advance copy) in the prescribed format with all supporting documents and CV by email to madhu@nitnagaland.ac.in.

One set of photocopies of all certificates and one passport size self-attested photo are to be produced with the application at the time of Interview. Original certificates shall be shown at the time of Interview for verification.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here