Nagaland Jobs Nagaland University Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in Nagaland University in 2024.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Associate and Project Assistant in the project entitled “Scientific Study of Zabo farming system: A farmer -managed Traditional Irrigation System(FMTS) under Hill Environment of Nagaland” awarded by IKS Division, MoE, Govt. of India for 2(two) years in 2024. Nagaland University, the 13th Central University and the only Central University in Nagaland was established based on the Act of Parliament of India and received the assent of the President of India altogether on 20th October 1989. The University came into being on September 6, 1994 having jurisdiction over the entire state of Nagaland. Prior to this, Nagaland had been in the catchment area of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), with Kohima designated as one of the campuses of NEHU along with SASRD-Medziphema. With the establishment of Nagaland University, the two erstwhile campuses altogether inherited from NEHU as well as the colleges affiliated to it fell also within the jurisdiction of Nagaland University.

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 31000/- per month

Qualification :

M.Tech Agricultural Engineering specialist in any field of Soil and Water Engineering. Preference: PhD, Knowledge of remote sensing and GIS

Also Read : Hema Malini among 100 other artistes to perform at 45 day long Raag Seva at Ram Mandir

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 10000/- per month

Qualification :

B.Tech in Agricultural Engineering or B.Sc(Ag)Hons.

Also Read : Juron : A unique Assamese pre-wedding ritual

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with Biodata, contact details and supporting documents through Email at chitrasen@nagalanduniversity.ac.in

Last date for submission of applications is 7th February 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here