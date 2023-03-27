Nagaland Jobs : Nagaland University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate -I to work in the Project entitled ‘Designing simultaneously down and upconverted lanthanide activated luminescent based security ink for anti-counterfeiting applications’ funded by Science & Engineering Research Board, DST, New Delhi, Government of India.

Name of post : Project Associate -I

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship:

(i) Rs. 31,000/- P.M. + HRA (For NET/GATE candidates and other SERB norms).

OR

(ii) Rs. 25,000/- P.M. + HRA (For Non NET/GATE candidates)

Essential qualifications: M. Sc. in Physics with 55%. Specialization in Condensed matter Physics/ Materials Science is desirable. Candidates having knowledge of photoluminescence property of

solids is preferred.

How to apply : Candidates may send their application along with recent curriculum vitae consisting of academic records through mail to the following address ssnaorem@nagalanduniversity.ac.in.

Last date for submission of applications is March 30, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

