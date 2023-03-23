Nagaland Jobs : Nagaland University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant under an ICAR- All India Coordinated Research Project (Spices)

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Qualification : MSc (Agriculture) in Horticulture (Spices)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on April 4, 2023 at 1 PM in Conference Hall, SASRD, Nagaland University, Medziphema Campus

How to apply : Candidates are required to bring with them the documents supporting their educational qualification and experiences in original with short resume and one set photocopies of the testimonials which is to be retained by the institution.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

