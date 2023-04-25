Nagaland Jobs : Apply for Guest Faculty vacancy in Nagaland University

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Nagaland University.
Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty on contractual basis for the Department of Soil and Water Conservation, School of Agricultural Sciences & Rural Development (SASRD).
Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Soil and Water Conservation
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 1000/-per Lecture, Not exceeding Rs. 25,000/- per month
Qualification : M.Sc.(Ag) in Soil Conservation / Soil & Water Conservation from UGC/ICAR recognised Institutions/Universities with NET/Ph.D
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st May 2023 at 11.00 AM in the School Conference Hall, Nagaland University, Medziphema-797106
How to apply : Candidates should bring a brief resume along with passport size photograph for the interview
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
