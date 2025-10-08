Guwahati: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has issued a weather warning, alerting residents to expect localized thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate to heavy rainfall from October 8th to 11th.

Districts such as Kiphire, Kohima, Mokokchung, Peren, and Tuensang are likely to face intense rain and thunderstorms on October 9th and 10th.

NSDMA has advised people in low-lying areas, including Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Bhandari, Baghty, Tizit, and Tuli, to prepare for potential waterlogging and flash floods.

The authority recommends securing valuable items, avoiding floodwaters, disconnecting electrical appliances, and ensuring access to safe drinking water during adverse weather.

In addition, authorities have warned residents of hilly regions to be cautious of landslides.

They are urged to stay alert to sudden changes in water levels, unusual sounds of falling rocks or trees, and to avoid areas where debris may flow.

The NSDMA has also called on district disaster management teams and relevant departments to remain on high alert.

For emergencies, residents can reach out to the State Emergency Operation Centre at 1070, 112, or 0370-2291120/0370-2291122.

Sentiwapang Aier, Additional Secretary to the Government of Nagaland, stressed the importance of public vigilance during this period to protect lives and property.