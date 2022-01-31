DIMAPUR: A conference on Government e-Marketplace (GeM) was held in Kohima on Monday, aiming to transform the way in which procurement of goods and services is done by the government ministries and departments.

The conference was organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce on the theme ‘Governance for Growth’ and attended by entrepreneurs from across Nagaland.

One-stop GeM is a platform where common user goods and services can be procured.

Addressing the conference, Nagaland commissioner and secretary, industries and commerce department, Kekhrievor Kevichusa, said for the central government, purchase from GeM is compulsory but it is not yet so in Nagaland.

It is still at a level of onboarding sellers and departments as buyers, he said.

Kevichusa said more sensitisation is needed on GeM not just for the government but for handholding the prospective sellers also.

He said the GeM came about because earlier the central government faced a lot of problems in purchasing from the Directorate General of Supplies and Disposals due to artificial or unrealistic prices, service delivery and after sale services.

In GeM, after sale service is now made easy as sellers from bigger cities have now tied up with local vendors who can assist them, he said.

Kevichusa pointed out that this is one issue that the state will face if it goes for large-scale buying, so the government is trying to bring local sellers on board first and buy local also.

He said through GeM, the industries and commerce department is also interested in the handloom and handicraft sector to access the market beyond Nagaland without having a retail store in other parts of India.

He called on the local entrepreneurs and government departments to avail this opportunity to sell local and buy local, and requested the ICC for help and support in the registration of local entrepreneurs.

Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland chief executive officer Alemtemshi Jamir emphasized the role and scale that e-commerce can play in the growth of economy.

He said at present, seven of the top 10 world’s richest people are dealing in e-commerce business.

Jamir pointed out that majority of the people are not aware of the implication or opportunities of e-commerce, and encouraged the entrepreneurs to register in GeM.