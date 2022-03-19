Kohima: Independent MLA T Yangseo Sangtam, has been elected unopposed as the deputy speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA).

He was elected as deputy speaker during the first day of the ongoing budget session on Saturday.

The first-time MLA won the 60 Pungro-Kiphire Assembly constituency as an independent candidate in the by-polls held in November last year.

The seat of the deputy speaker of the Assembly was left vacant since February 2020, after then deputy speaker Sharingain Longkumer took charge as the Speaker of the state Assembly.

Sangtam was elected unopposed after MLA KT Sukhalu proposed his candidature and was seconded by H Haying.