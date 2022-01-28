DIMAPUR: The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) accused the state government of once again abandoning any commitment for the development of the people.

Reacting to the Republic Day message by the state government, Pradesh Congress president K Therie, in a release, on Friday said the priorities spelt out in the message were all routine works.

“The state government has no goals to address the growing needs and problems of the state,” Therie said.

He alleged that major sectors in infrastructure, load shedding every alternative hour, acute shortage of water supply to all major towns and the state capital, health coverage in the rural areas and coverage for the terminally ill, creation of jobs, are all ignored.

While stating that the people cannot depend on state transport anymore, he said even old-age pensions are drawn by the ruling workers.

“The government has totally ignored traffic congestion. There is neither any plan to promote the growth of the economy nor the industrial sector. It does not even think of developing Institutions, colleges, and centres of higher learning,” the Pradesh Congress chief said.

He said in matters of the Oting massacre of December 4 last year in which 13 civilians were killed by the 21 Para Security Force and killing of another person the next day at Mon in the subsequent violence, the government was trying to escape through AFSPA.

“The state government is crying against the AFSPA not knowing the roots.

“Given an opportunity, sooner or later, we shall bring out the truth and book the criminals. Oting related deaths will not go unpunished. Justice will be delivered. We will also root out the AFSPA,” Therie said.

Also, according to him, if the state government wants a political solution to the Naga issue, it should agree with the Agreed Points signed with the Naga National Political Groups and with the stakeholders. It should urge the Centre to implement the solution, he said.

“The truth is they are against the implementation of a solution,” he added.