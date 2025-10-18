Dimapur: Reminding the public of restrictions on bursting firecrackers, Dimapur commissioner of police Aotula T Imchen on Saturday urged citizens to celebrate the festivals in an eco-friendly and responsible manner.

In a notice, Imchen said firecrackers will be allowed only from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali and similar festivals, and from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

The notice said only reduced emission or green crackers approved by the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO) will be allowed to be used and sold through licensed traders.

Bursting of firecrackers in silence zones—within 100 meters of hospitals, schools, courts, and religious places— is strictly prohibited. Firecrackers exceeding the permissible noise limit are also banned.

The notice said violators will face penalties as per the law.