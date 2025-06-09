Guwahati: Nagaland’s Department of Land Resources held a coffee event called ‘Coffee Canvas’ in Kohima with help from the Coffee Board of India and AIC-CCRI-CED. The theme was “From Farm to Global Market.”

MLA G. Ikuto Zhimomi said Nagaland’s coffee is gaining popularity in India and abroad. He said coffee is the second most popular drink in the world, after water.

He shared that 63% of Nagaland’s land is good for growing coffee, but only a small area is being used. He asked farmers to use eco-friendly methods and protect Nagaland’s unique coffee flavour.

Zhimomi said Nagaland coffee won international awards in South Africa in 2021 and 2023. He believes coffee can bring jobs, tourism, and business to the state.

Albert Ngullie, Director of Land Resources, said the goal is to grow coffee on 50,000 hectares of land by 2047. He said coffee is good for the environment and can help young people find work.

So far, the state has helped open 16 cafés, 12 washing stations, and 7 roasteries. They are also training youth to work in the coffee industry.

Right now, only 8% of coffee farms are ready to harvest, but 195 metric tonnes of coffee have been produced. Officials hope that 50% of farms will be ready in the next two years.

Nagaland’s coffee has a special taste because of its climate and traditional farming. The state is also working on better coffee processing and helping youth start businesses in roasting, branding, tourism, and sales.

The event also had talks on coffee exports, packaging, and a live coffee brewing demo. It began with a welcome by Dr. G. Hukugha Sema and ended with thanks from Hekato N.