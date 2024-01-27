KOHIMA: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio has said that the issue of fencing of the India-Myanmar border must be discussed before being implemented .

“If the need be then we have to work out a formula on how to solve the issue for the people and prevent infiltration as well,” Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio said.

He added: “Nagaland is bordered by Myanmar, and on both sides there are Nagas. There has to be a workable formula.”

It may be mentioned here that the central government has decided to end the free movement regime (FMR) with Myanmar and completely seal the international border with Myanmar.

This decision of the central government has irked many organizations across the Northeast.

Earlier, the NSCN-IM said it would not allow the proposed boundary fencing along the India-Myanmar border.

In a statement, the NSCN-IM said it is totally against boundary fencing “in our lands that violates our rights as one family” and further divides the Naga family as a nation.

It stressed that as one family, the Nagas need free movement from both sides.

The outfit said the recent move of the government of India to abolish the time-honoured Free Movement Regime (FMR) has come as a rude shock to it in particular and the whole Nagas in general.