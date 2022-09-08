New Delhi: The ceasefire agreement with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland( K) Niki group was extended for another year by the Union Government

In a statement, the Union Home Ministry said, “Ceasefire Agreement is in operation between Government of India & National Socialist Council of Nagaland( K) Niki group. It was decided to extend the ceasefire agreement with the NSCN (K) Niki for a period of one year with effect from 08.09.2022 to 07.09.2023.”

The NSCN-K first entered the ceasefire on September 8, 2021, for a period of one year.

More than 200 cadres of the group along joined the peace process.

The NSCN-K was formed in 1988 by SS Khaplang after breaking out of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Chishi Swu and Thuingaleng Muivah faction.

The NSCN has several factions and the Niki-led faction is among the latest to come into a cease-fire.