Dimapur: The Nagaland Bamboo Development Agency (NBDA) celebrated the World Bamboo Day not only to raise awareness about the importance of bamboo but also to promote its role in sustainable development, poverty alleviation, environmental conservation and cultural preservation at Nagaland Bamboo Resource Centre at 6th Mile in Chumoukedima district on Monday.

The NBDA received the Excellent Achievement Award this year at the International Agriculture and Horti Expo held in New Delhi in July this year.

Speaking as the special guest of the occasion, Nagaland principal secretary and development commissioner R Ramakrishnan said the World Bamboo Day aims to promote and increase awareness about the diverse uses of bamboo from construction and furniture-making to textiles and culinary applications.

It emphasises the economic potential of bamboo for communities and businesses and recognises the cultural significance in various societies and its role in traditional crafts, music and rituals, he said.

Ramakrishnan said since bamboo is often a habitat for various wildlife species, celebrating bamboo further highlights the importance of conserving bamboo forests for biodiversity, encourages research and innovation in bamboo-related industries and fosters collaboration among government institutions, organisations and individuals to promote the responsible cultivation and use of bamboo resources.

He pointed out that bamboo is an important green resource for Nagaland covering every strata of society.

Taking cognisance of this important fact, the NBDA has been taking initiatives to harness the potential of bamboo and its benefits, following the guidelines of the National Bamboo Mission, he said.

Since its inception, Ramakrishnan said, the agency has made substantial progress with all its initiatives with the assistance of the National Bamboo Mission and the National Mission on Bamboo Applications.

“Faced with innumerable challenges during the initial phase, the agency has now become a household name and embraced by many as a viable avenue for building lives,” he said.

Saying that the NBDA has achieved a number of commendable milestones within its short period of existence, the officer said it has successfully roped in many entrepreneurs on board in all its major production initiatives, including bamboo handicrafts and furniture, bamboo shoot, bamboo charcoal, bamboo mat, bamboo incense sticks, bamboo blinds, etc.

Through the length and breadth of the state, the agency has been reaching out to local artisans, farmers and various self-help groups through assistance, training and skill-up gradation, he said.