DIMAPUR: Christmas, the most joyous day for the Christian majority Nagaland, was celebrated across the state with religious fervour.

People thronged the churches across Nagaland on Sunday morning to attend the services and partook in Christmas feasts, making the day the day even more special.

The day passed off without report of any incident across Nagaland.

However, non-payment of salaries to some Nagaland government employees put a dampener on their celebration.

On Saturday night, people attended midnight masses and held vigil as they waited for the birth of Christ.

There was also heavy bursting of firecrackers, especially in Dimapur town in Nagaland, the commercial capital of the state, throughout the night.

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio took to Twitter to thank God for the occasion.

“God be thanked for loving us and sending His only begotten son. He is the Light of the world, the Light that fills us with love, faith and hope. I wish you all a #MerryChristmas,” the Nagaland CM said.

In his greetings to the people of the state, the Nagaland CM urged them to become true peacemakers in their own respective circles.

“As Nagas, let us try to be more forgiving, and reach out to each other in whatever way we can in order to heal the wounds and division in our society,” he said.

Nagaland deputy chief minister Y Patton and various political parties including Nationalist Democratic Progresive Party, Naga People’s Front, BJP and Congress also extended their warmest Christmas greetings to the people of the state.

“This #Christmas, let’s remember the words of the angel to the shepherds: “Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people.” (Luke 2:10) May the love and light of our Lord #JesusChrist fill everyone with joy, peace, & hope! #MerryChristmas!” Patton tweeted.