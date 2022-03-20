Dimapur: Two of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) partners – BJP and Naga People’s Front (NPF) – have decided to field their own candidates for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Nagaland.

The alliance comprises Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), BJP, NPF and two Independents.

While the Central BJP has officially declared Nagaland BJP Mahila Morcha president S Phangnon Konyak as the party’s official candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat on March 18, the NPF decided to put up one of its vice presidents Thenucho Tunyi for the seat on March 19.

The election for the Upper House seat is scheduled for March 31 and the votes will be counted on the same day.

The Rajya Sabha seat will fall vacant as the incumbent member KG Kenye completes his term on April 2.

Though the last date of filing nominations is March 21, none of the candidates filed papers till date.

The NPF which joined the NDPP-BJP ruling dispensation in September last year to form the opposition-less UDA government.

The NDPP has 21 MLAs, BJP 12, NPF and two Independents in the 60-member Nagaland Assembly.

NDPP leader and chief minister Neiphiu Rio reportedly agreed in principle to support a BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat in return for the BJP’s support to NDPP candidate Tokheho Yepthomi in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Rio congratulated Konyak on being selected as the candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat from Nagaland.

“I wish you the best for the upcoming elections and for all your future endeavours,” he tweeted.

In separate letters to Nagaland Assembly returning officer and NPF Legislature Party leader TR Zeliang on March 19, NPF president Shürhozelie Liezietsu said the NPF is ready to set up its candidate Tunyi for the Rajya Sabha seat and ensure that there will be a contest with BJP nominee Konyak on March 31.

Liezietsu requested Zeliang, who is also chairman of UDA, to take up the matter and entrust the required number of MLAs to sign the nomination paper on March 21 morning so as to enable the party’s nominee to file his nomination on time.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee questioned the NPF if it is serious on filing nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat to defend and protect Nagaland’s identity, religion, culture and social practices or it is another act of camouflaging regionalism.

“NPF has compromised with Hindutva/communalism by joining UDA. However, if they realize their past mistakes and rise to defend and protect the secular image, especially that of a Christian-dominated state, it would be wonderful,” NPCC president K Therie said in a release on Sunday.