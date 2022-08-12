Dimapur: The Nagaland Board of School Education has rationalised the topics in the core subjects of social sciences, mathematics and science for Classes IX & X in line with the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) rationalised syllabus.

The rationalised syllabus will be effective from the academic session 2022, it said on Friday.

The board said the National Education Policy 2020 emphasizes reducing the content load and providing opportunities for experiential learning with creative mindset.

It has rationalised/dropped the contents of the syllabus/textbooks in view of the content, which is easily accessible to students and can be self learnt, content, which is irrelevant in the present context, difficulty level and content overlapping with similar content included in other subjects.

The board has asked all the heads of institutions registered under it to note the change and disseminate it to their subject teachers so that they can instruct and guide the students properly.

The rationalised syllabus will be hosted in the board’s portal www.nbsenl.edu.in and shared in the district WhatsApp groups.

The board added the rationalised topics or contents will not be assessed in the final examinations.