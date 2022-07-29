Dimapur: An Army recruitment rally under the recently announced Agnipath scheme will be held for all the districts of Nagaland at Bhagat Stadium, Rangapahar military station, Dimapur, from September 7 to September 23, 2022.

A defence release on Friday said detailed notification giving out eligibility criteria and QRs are available on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Online registration for the candidates is open from July 5 to August 3, 2022.

The release said online registration is mandatory for participation in the rally. The candidates will be intimated date of attendance through admit cards 10 days before the rally.

For the present recruiting year, the government has given a relaxation in age by two years.

The scheme also allows bonus marks for the candidates, who have qualifications from government-recognised ITIs.

All details related to the rally are available in the notification published on the website, the release added.