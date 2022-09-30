KOHIMA: Adhoc government school teachers in Nagaland have launched an indefinite hunger strike demanding regularisation of their jobs.

The adhoc teachers in Nagaland launched the hunger strike after the state government allegedly failed to meet their demand for immediate service regularisation.

The strike was launched on Thursday by the All Nagaland Adhoc Teachers Group (ANATG)-2015 Batch.

Around 73 ANATG protestors have volunteered for the hunger strike.

Over 1100 adhoc government school teachers in Nagaland are taking part in the protests that began on Monday for job regularisation.

“No negotiations will be accepted and the agitation will continue till our demand for regularisation of our jobs is met,” said ANATG spokesperson Bendangtemsu Ozukum.