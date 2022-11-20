Guwahati: At least nine inmates of Mon district jail in Nagaland have escaped from prison, reports said on Sunday.

According to reports, the prisoners include undertrial inmates and murder convicts, who managed to flee in the early hours of Saturday after somehow getting hold of their cell keys.

Police have launched a massive search operation to trace the escaped jail inmates.

A case has been registered at Mon police station and further investigation is underway.

“Police have started an elaborate search operation, issued a look-out notice and alerted different agencies concerned,” he said.

The village councils of prisoners have also been asked to contact the police in case there is any information regarding those who escaped from jail, said an official.