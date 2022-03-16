Dimapur: One drug peddler was arrested by Dimapur police along with 13 kg of suspected contraband marijuana in Dimapur railway station on Wednesday.

“Routine frisking and Checking at Dimapur Railway station by #dimapurpolice lead to arrest of one drug peddler and recovery of 13 (thirteen) Kgs of suspected contraband Marijuana,” Dimapur police tweeted.

Police identified the arrested person as Bijoy Debnath (38), son of Suradra Debnath, of Uttar Vidyanagar under Hojai district in Assam

A case has been registered under Government Railway Police Station, Dimapur.

In another incident on Tuesday, Dimapur police arrested one drug peddler and recovered 25,776 spasmo proxyvon (SP) capsules from him.

“Another successful operation by #dimapurpolice resulted in Recovery of 25,776 SP capsules and proceeds from drug smuggling,” police said in its Tweeter handle.