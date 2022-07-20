DIMAPUR: Nagaland logged 15 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the active count to 75.

The daily positivity rate stood at 13.51%, the Nagaland health and family welfare department said.

Among the fresh cases, Kohima registered 6, Phek 4, Dimapur 2 and Longlen, Peren and Wokha 1 each.

There were five recoveries from the infection in the last 24 hours. There was no report any death due to the virus during the day.

Among the recoveries, two each were from Dimapur and Kohima and one from Peren.

The total caseload in Nagaland stands at 35,628. So far, 759 people died of the infection while 33,291 have recovered from it.

Altogether 1498 people migrated from Nagaland.

Meanwhile, taking serious note of the surge in the virus cases, Dimapur deputy commissioner Sachin Jaiswal on Tuesday visited several market places under Dimapur district and distributed masks to people besides educating the masses.

Jaiswal visited Super Market, Bata Char Ali and New Market and distributed masks free of cost to the street vendors, shopkeepers, auto drivers and the public who were without masks.

He reminded the citizens of Dimapur to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and said wearing of masks will be mandatory henceforth.

He also urged the eligible persons to get their booster doses.

The DC was accompanied by administrative officers and the gaon burhas (village heads) who made the announcements about Covid-19 guidelines at strategic locations.